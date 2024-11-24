Government Highlights Achievements in STEM and Free SHS at New Academy Inauguration

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has hailed the significant strides made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in transforming Ghana’s education sector, calling the achievements under the Akufo-Addo administration “unprecedented” in the country’s history.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sewua STEM Academy in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, Mr. Osei Mensah underscored key government initiatives, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, and the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). He highlighted these as pivotal policies that have had a lasting impact on the educational landscape in Ghana.

“The current government has made remarkable progress in advancing education, particularly with the introduction of Free SHS, and fostering ICT, TVET, and STEM education to better equip our youth,” Osei Mensah stated. “While some critics downplay these successes, it is clear that in today’s digital world, Ghana is fortunate to have a leadership that is focused on preparing the youth for future challenges through STEM.”

The Sewua STEM Academy, one of 89 new educational institutions launched nationwide, is designed to bolster STEM education at both the primary and secondary school levels. The state-of-the-art facility includes a three-story academic building, with additional structures aimed at enriching the curriculum and supporting hands-on learning.

During the ceremony, the Minister also called on Ghanaians to support the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming elections, to ensure the continuation of these educational reforms and further national progress.

The inauguration was met with widespread praise from local residents, including Nana Kwaku Sarkodie II, the Chief of Sewua, who described the academy as a transformative boost for the region’s education system. He also commended Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for his ongoing contributions to the sector, recognizing him as one of Ghana’s most influential education leaders.

With the new Sewua STEM Academy and similar projects across the country, the government aims to strengthen Ghana’s position as a leader in education and innovation in West Africa.