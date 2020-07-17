The Government has constructed a six -unit classroom block and a dining hall with ancillary facilities for two second cycle institutions in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

The six- unit classroom block worth GH¢ 605,000.00 was built for Tarkwa Senior High School, while Fiaseman Senior High School (SHS) had the dining hall with a store and kitchen at a total cost of GH¢ 2,032,628.00.

Both projects were funded from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

Handling over the facilities to the Municipal Assembly and the Educational Directorate, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko -Mensah, Western Regional Minister, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government believed any investment they make in education would turn out to be opportunities for the future leaders.

He said the government promised free education and the Western Region had boosted enrollment, hence the citizens were happy the programme was introduced since they benefited.

According to the Regional Minister, government had built extra classroom blocks for schools that provided the double track system, and those that did not offer the double-track system also received similar facilities.

“In the Western Region alone, government is constructing thirty one new schools and for projects that have already began with some dating as far back as 2005, 20 of them have been re-awarded” he emphasized.

Mr Darko-Mensah announced that “the government is going to put up a Senior High School at Nsuaem so the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker are working to provide the citizens what they deserve”.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem said they were privileged to benefit from the pledges of the President with regard to expansion of infrastructure in the various Senior High Schools.

He said the free SHS programme had increased enrollment and was necessary they expanded the existing infrastructure to accommodate the numbers.

Mr Kessie said “we want to see the products of these schools churn out the best of results and that will be the measure by which we can access the impact the project had on the life of the people”

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, re-echoed calls to the beneficiary schools authorities to adopt the culture of maintenance to prolong the life span of the projects.

Mr Francis Kofi Sagoe, Headmaster of Fiaseman Senior High School together with Mr Gordon Opoku Boateng, Assistant Head in charge of Academics at Tarkwa Senior High School expressed appreciation to government and said the projects would address the infrastructural deficit in their schools.

