Dr Gyiele Nurah, the Minister of State in-charge of Agriculture, has reiterated government’s commitment to adopting best agricultural practices to transform the sector for rapid economic growth and development.

“As an emerging economy that seeks to accelerate growth and sustainable development, the country has no choice than to adopt best agricultural practices around the world to complement home-grown solutions for economic transformation,” he said.

Dr Nurah, also the Chairman of the National Planning Committee for the 36th National Farmers Day,

said this when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and farmers at the opening ceremony of the Farmers Day and Agricultural Fair in the Techiman Municipality.

Techiman, the Bono Regional capital, is hosting this year’s event, on the theme: “Ensuring Agricultural Development under Covid-19; Opportunities and Challenges,” which falls on Friday, November 6.

Dr Nurah explained that the government had rolled out laudable agro policies and would continue to work with countries, which had prioritised agriculture and adopted emerging policies to transform the sector.

“The government is looking at the success stories of some countries and is ready to learn lessons and take inspirations to transform and improve on the nation’s agro-business”, he said.

This year’s celebration, Dr Nurah said, had provided the ground for the nation to adopt new agro ideas because of the global participation in the Agricultural Fair.

“Agricultural fairs are strategic events that could be used to promote agricultural businesses and drive the agenda of modernising and transforming agriculture through science and technology”, he said.

Dr Nurah advised farmers, prospective investors, and agro-businesses to patronize the event, learn more and improve on their agricultural activities.

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, Bono East Regional Minister, noted that promoting food security remained the surest way to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) Two, and that the government would continue to strengthen the capacity of farmers to improve on agro produce.

The youth, he explained, were the driving force of the national economy and government was focusing on building their capacities to engage in commercial farming, through the provision of requisite logistics that would aid their agro business activities.

Mr Amoakohene commended the national and regional planning committees of the Farmers Day for the hard work, and expressed the hope that farmers would learn a lot from the agriculture fair to enhance their socio-economic pursuits.

Meanwhile, farmers from the various regions are showcasing their agriculture potentials at the Methodist school Park, the venue of the event.