Government is committed to building climate resilience for sustainable development – Director

Mrs Cynthia Asare Bediako, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, says the Government, through the Ministry, has shown commitment to building climate resilience for sustainable development.

She said this would be carried through coordination of the National Climate Change Policy and Strategy, Low Carbon Development Strategy, National Adaptation Plans and the Nationally Determined Contributions (GH-NDCs) in fulfilment of the Paris Agreement.

Mrs Bediako said this in an address read on her behalf during the celebration of World Cities Day and the launch of “Zero Waste Strategy: Ghana” by the Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) in Accra.

The strategy is a blueprint for implementing zero waste in communities across the country.

Mrs Bediako said the GH-NDCs, which was presented in 2015 to demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to the pursuit of the goals of the Paris Agreement, had been revised in line with article four of the Paris Agreement.

She said the revised NDCs (2020-2030) covered 47 programmes of actions for both mitigation and adaptation measures and it would require a total of US$15 billion to implement.

The measures cut across seven priority sectors namely; sustainable agriculture, forest and other land use, water and sanitation, sustainable waste management, and resilient infrastructure with a focus on coastal protection, climate-proof infrastructure for sustainable cities, energy, and gender integration into climate change programmes.

Mrs Bediako said the measures would serve as a working programme for Ghana in addressing climate change and the country’s quest to transition to a green economy as the developmental gains made have been eroded by the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the city of Accra was under serious threat from improper waste management and disposal and that the volumes of waste generated on daily basis were quite enormous.

“We are pretty much aware that plastic waste constitutes a large percentage of the volumes of waste that Assemblies have to manage on daily basis and the waste management challenge also presents enormous opportunities to the development of Ghana.

“Effective management of our waste can generate compost for organic farming, reduce emissions through methane capture technologies, which Zoomlion and other waste management companies are already implementing,” she said.

The Chief Director announced that the National Plastics Management Policy was approved by Cabinet and that structures were being put in place to roll it out for implementation by all stakeholders.

“The policy identifies strategies to ensure effective and efficient plastic waste management in the country with a focus on support to informal waste management subsectors,” she said and pledged the Ministry’s commitment to promoting zero waste in a bid to achieve a sustainable city of Accra.