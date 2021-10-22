Government is committed to completing E-Block schools

Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, has restated Government’s commitment to completing all remaining E- block schools in the country.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Spokesperson said from 2017 to date, 31 new schools had been constructed, bringing the total number of completed projects to 60 as of September 2020.

It said all the 60 completed schools had been operationalised and currently in use and that the remaining 64 projects had been categorised into three groups.

The statement said Category “A” included 21 structures at 60 per cent and above completion, with Category “B” consisting of 16 structures between 25 per cent to 60 per cent completion.

It said Category “C” had 27 terminated contracts, which included projects that did not start and those that were at substructure levels.

The statement said it was, therefore, “inaccurate for the Minority in Parliament to suggest that the Community Day Senior High School projects have been abandoned.”

The Members of the Minority caucus on the Education Committee of Parliament on October 19, 2021, resolved to haul the Minister of Education to the floor of the House to answer critical questions on the state of uncompleted E-blocks started by the Mahama administration.

Giving a background to the projects, the statement said in 2012, the Mahama Government announced its intention to build 200 Community Day Senior High Schools in the country to enhance access to secondary education.

It said contracts were awarded for 124 out of the 200 projects and that it was expected that 101 out of the 124 would be funded by Ghana in two phases.

The statement said Phase I of the project consisted of 50 schools, and commenced in March 2014, while Phase II was made up of 51, and commenced in July 2015.

The statement said the World Bank funded the construction of an additional 23 in 23 districts under the Secondary Education Improvement Project, which commenced in July 2015.

It said that brought the total number of the E-Blocks to 124 and out of the 124, only 29 were completed between 2014 and 2016.