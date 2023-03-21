Government is committed to investing in STEM – MCE

Mr Evans Addison Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, says the Government is committed to investing resources in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education to develop the talents of the Ghanaian youth.

He advised students to take advantage of the STEM and other related programmes to improve their lot.

Mr Coleman said this at an awards programme organised by the Agona West Municipal Assembly and the Education Directorate to honour some 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Central Region for exceptional performance.

He gave the assurance that the Assembly would continue to support the education sector by improving infrastructure such as classroom blocks, teachers’ bungalows and the provision of desks for quality teaching and learning.

Other interventions include annual sponsorship of BECE mock examinations and provision of logistics to the Municipal Education Directorate.

“Be it in areas of medicine, law, engineering or entrepreneurship, education is the key that could unlock potential and equip the youth with the capacity to take control of their destinies,’’ he said.

Mr Coleman advised the students to learn hard to achieve their goals, saying; “There are no shortcuts in life. Hard work pays than indulging in negative acts that could ruin your future.”

The teachers and parents, he said, must take their responsibilities seriously to enable the children to excel.

Nana Kweku Esieni V, Nifahene of Agona Swedru, who presided, advised the awardees to live up to expectation and encouraged other students who could not win awards to take a cue from the awardees.