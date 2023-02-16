Government is committed to the passage of Consumer Protection Law – Jinapor

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Acting Minister of Trade and Industry, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the passage of the Consumer Protection Law.

To ensure that consumers had value for their money, there was an urgent need for a legal framework, he stated.

Presenting a Policy Statement on Consumer Protection in Ghana, on the floor of Parliament, on Wednesday, Mr Abu Jinapor said with the coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Ghana as hosted the AfCFTA Secretariat, a Consumer Protection Law was more important now than ever.

“It is my hope that when the time eventually comes, after the Bill has passed through the scrutiny of the eagle-eyed Cabinet of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this august House will fully support Government to pass this very consequential legislation.”

Mr Jinapor, who is also the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said consumer protection was one of the most important right issues in a free market economy such as Ghana’s.

“Mr Speaker, exactly one month from today, on 15th March 2023, the world will be celebrating Consumer Rights Day, a day set aside to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs, to advocate for the respect and protection of the rights of all consumers, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices that undermine consumer rights,” the Minister stated.

“Mr Speaker, the issue of consumer protection, though of recent development, has been the concern of governments from ancient times.”

He said the State was required, by article 35 clause 2, to seek the welfare of all citizens and, as a respected member of the international community, Ghana was enjoined by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to institute a functional consumer protection regime to protect consumers, as well as enshrine their rights in the marketplace.

He said it was to fulfil these obligations that Government was working rigorously to ensure the passage of a Consumer Protection Law.

Mr Jinapor said a lot of efforts had been made in the past resulting in the creation of institutions to protect the rights of consumers.

However, the country had not been able to develop a single legislation for this cause.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and Members of Parliament (MPs) in their contributions to the Policy Statement, lauded Mr Jinapor for his proactiveness in updating Parliament on upcoming policies to be laid before the House.

The Speaker, encouraged other Ministers of State to emulate such remarkable actions