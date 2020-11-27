The Government is committed to the welfare of Zongo communities and will continue to invest in their education and entrepreneurial skills development, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said on Friday.



He said the Akufo-Addo-led government had sponsored 40 students from Zongo communities to study medicine in Cuba.

Additionally, it was the first government to establish the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry, which subsequently facilitated the setting up of the Zongo Development Fund to improve their infrastructural needs.

The Vice President gave the assurance when he interacted with Zongo Chiefs and Imams at the Chief Dagadu’s Palace at Madina Zongo in Accra.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP-led government had constructed 29 AstroTurf since the assumption of office in 2017, out of which 10 were in Zongo communities.

The AstroTurf, he said, would help in unearthing football talents for the nation.

He said when given the nod on December 7, the Akufo-Addo-led government would build model senior high schools in each of the 16 regions in Zongo communities to enhance education among the children.

Vice President Bawumia said the future of Ghana was safe under President Akufo-Addo and urged the electorate to entrust the nation into his hands on December 7 to consolidate the gains made.

He mentioned some government flagship programmes including the Free Senior High School Policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development and One-District, One-Factory, that had improved lives and livelihoods.

He appealed to the electorate to vote massively for Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina, to retain the seat for the NPP.

He donated GHc50,000.00 towards the renovation of Chief Dagadu’s Mosque in the Township.

Dr Bawumia also paid a courtesy call on Nii Kotei Djor, La Nkwantanan Mantse, at his palace at Madina.

He was welcomed by enthusiastic party supporters clad in red, blue and white paraphernalia, amid singing of NPP campaign songs.