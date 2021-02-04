‘Government is determined to protect Ghanaians against COVID-19’

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Sanitation and Water Resources Minister-designate, has said government is determined to implementing programmes to protect all Ghanaians against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She called for a global partnership and cooperation among nations in the fight against the disease.

Madam Dapaah said this when she received the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tom Norring, and the UNICEF Country Representative, Madam Anne Claudia Dufray, at the Ministry in Accra.

They were there to officially inform the Government about the launch of a one-year strategic programme in Ghana by the Republic of Denmark, in partnership with UNICEF, to support Ghana’s strategic action plan towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the key components of the programme is to provide sanitation and water facilities to very poor and vulnerable communities in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

Madam Dapaah, on behalf of the Government, commended Denmark for the programme as she enumerated the long standing relations between the two countries, dating back to 1957, with various interventions in Ghana.