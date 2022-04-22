Government Is On Course To Solving Graduate Unemployment – Paul Amaning

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Region New Patriotic Party NPP Chairman hopeful says the Government is on the right path towards solving graduate unemployment and bringing hope and prosperity to all Ghanaians.

He said the Government took over power at a time when there was dwindling economic fortunes, with increasing youth unemployment due to poor economic management.

“However, Paul Amaning said interventions, including the creation of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to offer employment to about 100,000 unemployed graduates, who would have naturally joined the Graduate Unemployment Association,” Paul Amaning exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Accra-based Original TV.

Additionally, he said, about 350,000 unemployed Ghanaians, including teachers, nurses, police and other security personnel were recruited into the Public Sector within the last five years as a sources of livelihood and to enhance productivity.

Paul Amaning also enumerated a number of digital technology initiatives including the paperless ports system, e-business registration, e-procurement processes, smart driver’s licensing regime, digital property addressing system, mobile money interoperability payment system, and the ongoing national identification system to ease business transactions.

On Government’s flagship industrial and social initiatives, he mentioned the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Exports and Rural Development, One-District, One-Factory, One-District One Warehouse and the Free Senior High School, which has benefitted 1.2 million students with about three billion Ghana cedis spent on the Policy.

He noted that all these were clear testimony that the President Akufo-Addo-led Government was on course in creating a prosperous nation and urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to support a worthy cause.

Source:Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com