Government is poised to revamp PFJ – Agric Director

Mr James Adu, the Bono East Regional Director, Department of Agriculture, has pledged government’s commitment to revamping the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) project to a grade 2.0 level to help farmers increase yield.

The PFJ 2.0 is a new phase of PFJ that would focus on distributing the needed farming logistics including fertilizer free of charge to farmers to enable them to cultivate and achieve the needed results.

Mr Adu said this at the 39th Farmers Day celebration at Kintampo on Friday adding that the programme would ensure food security in the area.

He mentioned that the region had been selected under a project of the World Food Programme called “Agribusiness for youth empowerment (AgYE) in Ghana”

This targets young farmers between 18- and 35-years, smallholder farmers, young women in the agricultural value chain, Agrigators and Agro processors and Farmer Based organizations (FBOs).

He urged the youth and smallholder farmers to take advantage of the project and register to empower them to produce more and urged farmers to cooperate with Agricultural Extension Officers (AEAs) to help them acquire the needed farming skills.

Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, reminded the Regional Security Councils of their obligation to support the various farming communities to resolve the “cattle menace”, which had been a setback to most agricultural activities in the area.

He commended farmers for their continued efforts in the production of food and other farming activities for human survival, saying the Government would continue to support them to promote food security.

The Regional Minister entreated stakeholders to reorganize the Bono East Region as the food basket of the country and the backbone for food security.

Nana Ama Penim, Abrah Henemaa of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, took the Best Regional Farmer Award and received a tricycle, agro-chemicals, spraying machine and other agriculture inputs.

Five of the best regional farmers received awards in livestock, crops and acqua culture, while one agriculture extension agent was also awarded.

The seven districts and four municipalities in the Region presented awards to deserving farmers and workers.