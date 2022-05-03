Government is working to improve conditions – Minister

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, has commended workers in the region for their enormous contribution to socio-economic development despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy over the past two years.

He said to sustain economic growth, the Government must protect jobs and incomes and put policies and programmes in place to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on citizens.

One of such policies implemented in the post-COVID-19 period was the 100 billion Ghana cedis towards the revitalisation of enterprises, dubbed the: “Ghana CARES Obatanpa Programme,” he said.

Addressing workers of the various labour unions during the May Day celebration in Koforidua, he said the programme was three and a half years comprehensive seeking to make a significant impact on agriculture, trade and industry, tourism, housing, science and technology, and financial services.

He entreated workers to exercise patience with the government as it put measures in place to better their conditions.

The 2022 May Day celebration was on the theme: “Protecting Jobs and Income in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.”

Twenty-three workers’ unions converged at the Jubilee Park in Koforidua to celebrate the Day.

They held banners and placards with inscriptions such as “Now that you have E-Levy, reduce the tax for us”, “Workers are assets”, “Renewable energy is future; Leading the solar revolution”, “United we stand, divided we fall.”

Among the unions were the Concerned Teachers Association, National Association of Registered Midwives, Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union.

Citations in recognition of hardwork were presented to some individuals and unions while Madam Constance Asiamah, the Chief Accountant of the Ghana Highway Authority, Koforidua, was adjudged the 2022 Best Worker of the Eastern Region.

A statement read by Mrs Philips Agyeman, the Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, urged the tripartite technical committee constituted to review the Single Spine Pay Policy, during the 2022 National Labour Conference, to present its report by the end of June, this year.

That, she said, would pave the way for it to be captured in the 2023 National Budget.

She appealed to the Government to assist retirees with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust scheme to enjoy better benefits.

May Day, also called Workers Day, is a worldwide event to commemorate the historic struggles and gains made by workers and labour movements.