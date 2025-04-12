Government Launches Ambitious One Million Coders Programme to Boost Digital Skills

Ghana is poised to make significant strides in building a digitally skilled workforce with the forthcoming rollout of the One Million Coders programme.

Announced by Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George at a recent Meet The Press session in Accra, the initiative aims to empower one million young Ghanaians with coding and digital skills, bolstering the nation’s competitiveness in emerging business process and knowledge process outsourcing sectors.

The programme, scheduled to be piloted simultaneously on April 16, 2025, will initially target four regions—Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, and the Upper East—ensuring broad geographic reach from the outset. With over 50,000 young people having already registered their interest via the One Million Coders – Ghana website, officials are set to commence a review of applications, with shortlisted candidates expected to receive subsequent notifications.

At the launch event, which is projected to attract more than 500 participants from Accra, Bolgatanga, Sunyani, and Kumasi, the government underscored its commitment to inclusivity by striving for a balanced 50-50 gender split. In an effort to extend the programme’s benefits beyond urban centres, district assemblies and community information centres will be actively involved in later implementation phases to ensure every region of Ghana is reached.

The initiative offers six courses across three digital disciplines, all accessible on the programme website, providing a diverse and comprehensive pathway for youth seeking to sharpen their technical competencies. Intensive efforts by the Ministry to secure partnerships have already borne fruit, with a landmark Memorandum of Understanding signed with the MTN Group in Barcelona and additional agreements with both local and international partners currently being finalized.

Integrated into the broader national vision of positioning Ghana as Africa’s premier digital talent hub, the One Million Coders programme is more than a skills training initiative. It represents a strategic investment in the country’s future, intended to bridge the digital divide and create sustainable employment opportunities in a rapidly evolving global market. Government officials stressed that the programme is designed to meet current and future labor market demands while nurturing a generation equipped to drive innovation and propel economic growth.

In a country where digital transformation is emerging as a critical driver of development, the One Million Coders programme is expected to catalyse a paradigm shift by transforming thousands of young lives and by extension, reinforcing the nation’s competitive edge on the continental and global stage.