Government Lifts Curfew in Chereponi and Bunkpurugu, Maintains Restrictions in Walewale

In a significant move aimed at fostering peace and stability, the Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka, has lifted the curfews imposed on Chereponi and Bunkpurugu in the North East Region.

The decision, which took immediate effect, was made on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and reflects the improved security situation in the area, as well as the commitment of local leaders and residents to maintaining peace.

A press release issued by the Interior Ministry on Friday, February 21, 2025, highlighted the government’s appreciation for the efforts of chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents in promoting harmony and resolving conflicts through peaceful means. “Government continues to express its gratitude to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area and urges them to continue to resort to peaceful means in solving their problems,” the statement read.

While the curfews in Chereponi and Bunchpurugu have been lifted, the government has renewed the curfew in Walewale and its surrounding areas. Effective Saturday, February 22, 2025, the curfew hours in Walewale will run from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. This decision, also based on the advice of the North East REGSEC, aims to address ongoing security concerns in the area.

The Interior Ministry called on the people of Walewale to exercise restraint and avoid violence, urging them to channel their energies into peaceful conflict resolution. Additionally, the government imposed a total ban on the carrying of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons in Walewale and its environs. Anyone found violating this ban will face arrest and prosecution.

The lifting of the curfew in Chereponi and Bunchpurugu marks a positive step toward normalcy in the region, while the renewed restrictions in Walewale underscore the government’s commitment to maintaining security in areas still facing challenges. The dual approach reflects a balanced strategy aimed at rewarding peaceful communities while addressing lingering tensions in others.

As the North East Region continues its journey toward lasting peace, the government has reiterated its call for collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure that conflicts are resolved through dialogue and non-violent means. The lifting of the curfew in Chereponi and Bunchpurugu is a testament to the power of community-led peacebuilding efforts, offering hope for a more stable and prosperous future in the region.