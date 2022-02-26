“Government may not be able to pay salaries in the next three months” – Bagbin

Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin
Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin

Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has disclosed that the government may not be able to pay salaries in the next three months.

 

He said: “This is not to discourage the committees from doing their work.

 

“If something is not done within the next three months, the government may not be able to pay salaries.”

 

According to Mr Bagbin, the information at his disposal confirms his disclosure.

 

To that end, he has called on Members of Parliament to show leadership in these “difficult times.”

 

“So we have to take leadership seriously. We have to do a lot of things,” he said on the floor of Parliament.

 

The Speaker’s concerns were raised amid labour agitations for better conditions of service as well as rising costs of living, even as the government struggles to get through the contentious Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) bill passed.

 

“On this note, the House is adjourned to Friday, February 25 at the forenoon,” he said.

