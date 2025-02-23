Government Moves to Restore Oxygen Supply at 37 Military Hospital After Critical Breakdown

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah, has swiftly intervened to address a life-threatening malfunction at the oxygen production plant of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, following an urgent alert during his inspection of the facility.

The plant, vital for supplying oxygen to surgical theaters, intensive care units, and hospital wards, had fallen into disrepair, raising fears of catastrophic consequences for patient care if left unresolved.

During a working visit to the hospital, Dr. Boamah was briefed on the plant’s critical state, with staff warning that its failure could disrupt emergency surgeries and critical treatments. The minister immediately escalated the issue, coordinating with the National Security Coordinator under President Akufo-Addo’s directives to fast-track repairs. In a social media update, Boamah confirmed the crisis had been averted: “New equipment has been purchased and installed. Oxygen production and supply are now assured for the 37 Military Hospital and the National Ambulance Service.”

The breakdown had exposed vulnerabilities in the hospital’s infrastructure, a key referral center for both military personnel and civilians. The swift resolution, however, underscores the government’s prioritization of healthcare infrastructure amid recurring challenges in public health systems. While the minister hailed the collaboration between defense and security agencies as a success, the incident has reignited debates about proactive maintenance of critical medical equipment nationwide.

“This wasn’t just about fixing a machine—it was about saving lives,” a hospital staffer disclosed anonymously, reflecting relief among personnel. The repair ensures continuity for emergency services, but critics argue such last-minute interventions highlight systemic gaps in healthcare preparedness. For now, the hospital’s oxygen supply remains stabilized, though the episode serves as a stark reminder of the thin margins between functionality and crisis in Ghana’s public health landscape.

Read His Post Below

The oxygen plant at 37 military hospitals is fixed!

——————————————————————-

President John Dramani Mahama is serious about his commitment to reset Ghana, and human security will remain essential to the operations of his National Security outfit.

During my working visit to the 37 Military Hospital, I was informed that the Oxygen Plant was in a precarious state and that oxygen production and supply to surgical theatres, Intensive Care Units, and wards could be severely affected if not addressed within days.

The 37 Military Hospital also supplies oxygen to the National Ambulance Service.

I’m excited to announce that, on the president’s instructions, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the National Security Coordinator, has resolved the issue. New equipment has been bought and installed, and oxygen production and supply have been assured for the 37 Military Hospital and the National Ambulance Service.

Thanks to our proactiveness, there will be no bad news. We’re committed to solving problems, including fixing the mismanaged economy.