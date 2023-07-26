Government must crack the whip on corrupt officials – Bill Ocloo

Mr Bill Godson Ocloo, a security analyst has called on government to institute measures to identify corrupt officials and apply the appropriate sanctions and punishments to serve as a deterrent to sanitize the system.

His call came in the wake of the recent saga surrounding the theft of large sums of money jewelry and other valuables from the home of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who until her resignation was the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Mr Ocloo made the call in an interview at Aflao.

He said, although the laws of Ghana do not prohibit citizens from keeping any amount of money, be it in Ghana Cedis or foreign currency in their homes, the Minister being a public office holder should have considered the ramifications of holding such colossal sums on the economy of the country.

” You know Ghana struggles a lot to get the dollar to transact foreign business – what would be happening to our economy if everyone keeps dollars at home?,” he asked.

The security analyst said it was a good thing the Minister had resigned, but said government must be seen to be doing more in tackling corruption in the country.

“No one is saying that Madam Dapaah is corrupt or has stolen those monies. But the whole idea of a public office holder keeping such large sums of money and expensive jewelry in her home, sends a wrong signal to others – this issue has to be thoroughly investigated and the source of the money must be revealed so that Ghanaians can be clear in our minds. If the former Minister is found culpable, the appropriate punishment should be applied to her to serve as a deterrent to others in public office who think they can do that and get away with it,” he added.

The media has over the last few days been awash with reports about an alleged theft of substantial sums of money and other valuables from Madam Cecilia Dapaah’s residence at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

The case is currently being pursued at the Circuit Court in Accra, with five accused individuals charged with conspiracy to steal and stealing money from the former Minister’s home.

Madam Dapaah, who was initially appointed as Minister for Aviation in January 2017 before being reassigned to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, submitted her resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, July 22, 2023, explaining that she resigned from her post because she does not want her personal issues to affect the work of the government.

She also expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with any state agencies conducting investigations.

Meanwhile it was on Monday July 24, reported that the former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in connection with the development but had since been granted bail.