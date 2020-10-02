Apostle Yaw Adjei-Kwarteng, the Area Head, Hohoe Church of Pentecost, has called on the government and security agencies to crack the whip on the secessionist group in the Volta region.

He described recent activities by the group as unfortunate since their demands were non-existent adding that “we don’t know where these faceless people are coming from.”

“The recent disturbances in some section of the Volta region by the so-called secessionist group is a cause for worry, and all meaning Ghanaians, particularly people living in this part of the country must not sit aloof, but rise to defend and protect the peace we have enjoyed since independence.”

Apostle Adjei-Kwarteng speaking at the launch of “Agent of Peace” Campaign in Gbi-Kpoeta near Hohoe said government had to be firm on the group in order to keep the country as a whole and not to let anybody take the hospitality and peace of the nation for granted adding that for the nation to continue to enjoy peace within her walls, the citizenry must arise, seek and pursue peace.

This year’s campaign is on the theme: “Seek Peace and Pursue It” drawn from Psalm 34:14.

He said it was noted that security agencies were not firm on parties that formed the government of the day when they went “overboard” and must be fair to all political parties and treat them equally.

The Apostle called on the youth not to be tools in the hands of politicians to cause disturbances during the electioneering period.

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said security agencies in the Municipality were in control to protect life and property including; some public officials and government installations.

He said there was no need for citizens to be in fear, but rather be on the lookout and report any unusual activities they noticed to the law enforcement agencies.

The MCE said the electorate, especially the youth should not under the guise of election, do anything untoward that would jeopardise their own future and the Municipality adding that “after elections, we will all be here as brothers and sisters.”

Mr Ofori urged political parties to conduct their electoral activities in peace and according to electoral laws and desist from acts that would create misunderstandings among their followers, which would disturb the peace in the Municipality.

Mr Ernest Amedior, the Hohoe Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), noted that election was a tenet of democracy and called on political parties and stakeholders to intensify education on the need for peace before, during and after elections.

He noted that women and children were mostly victims of electoral violence and it was time women were also brought on board to intensify the education by admonishing their wards to avoid activities that would endanger their lives.