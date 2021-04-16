Mr Solomon Tetteh Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive has appealed to government to help resolve a protracted boundary dispute between Kpone and Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

He said failure to act swiftly and urgently could lead to a clash between agents of the areas who were claiming lands they believed fell within their jurisdiction.

Mr made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency-Tema during an interaction with a team of journalists led by Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency who paid a working visit to him.

“Government must step in to avoid a clash between Kpone and Prampram. Government must help settle the boundary issues before it escalates”, he noted.

According to him intelligence picked pointed to the fact that agents of both sides were preparing to engage each other violently and therefore suggested that state security agencies took charge of the said disputed boundary lands.

It would be recalled that some few days ago, the Kpone Traditional Council held a news conference saying some persons were allegedly encroaching upon some of their stool lands, which was creating tension between them and the Prampram traditional authorities.

They stated that they had informed the relevant agencies to help deal with the disputed land issue and the use of land guards to harass some residents, indicating that there was the need to respect a Supreme Court ruling on the boundary demarcations between the two traditional areas.

Mr Ameyibor while supporting the appeal to government also called on the two paramount chiefs to restrain their subjects and resort to legal means to solve the problem.

He also appealed to the security operatives in the area to remain neutral and help resolve the issues, stressing that any threat to domestic security must be the concern for all.

Mr Ameyibor appealed to media practitioners local radio stations operating from each jurisdiction not to open their airwaves to incite people to attack each other, adding “”media must serve as advocates of peace, share sensitive security information with police and not to rush to broadcast it.

He said the Tema GNA office had initiated a number of programmes including engagement with traditional authorities, political leadership, the District and Municipal Chief Executives, “We are opening our doors for state and non-state actors to reach out to the community and provide feedback to those in Authority.

“Media in developing countries should serve as advocates of national development, play active watchdog roles, protect the public from abuse and offer voice to the vulnerable. The media is the salt of the world we operate from, we cannot fail. We are the hope of the people “.

He said they had engaged the Ada East District Chief Executive, the Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Council, the Paramount Chief of Kpone Traditional Council and other leaders.

Mr Ameyibor commended the Kpone MCE for the numerous projects going on in the municipality and committed that the Agency was ready to partner the assembly for development and market it through news dissemination.