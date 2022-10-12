Government must support mental health care – Nurse

Mr. Yussif Mustapha, a mental health nurse at the Westside Mental Health Center, in Takoradi, has said inadequate financing for mental health continued to be the biggest limitation, negatively impacting efforts to expand Africa’s mental health workforce.

He said the sector was formerly funded by the Government, but for some years now there has been inadequate support with just a few medications signed on to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr. Mustapha in a media engagement in Takoradi, indicated that persons with mental health conditions in Ghana have been going through many challenges in addition to their mental ill-health.

He, in that regard, called on the public and benevolent agencies to support the sector to help cater for people with mental disorders.

Mr. Mustapha indicated that mental health issues could affect anyone at any time and urged the public to make positive changes by connecting with other people, being physically active, practicing mindfulness, learning a new skill, and giving to others.

He mentioned that October 10 was observed annually as World Mental Health awareness creation day, which sought to bring attention to mental health issues and how they affected people.

The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day celebration, “Mental Health in an Unequal World” was geared towards making mental health and well-being a global priority.

He urged the public to focus on and prioritize their mental health needs.

“The public must take at least an hour out to reflect on their lives to make the necessary amends so to prevent mental breakdown,” Mr. Mustapha said.

He added: This is not just for those already affected, prevention is just as important as a cure. As we return to a fast-paced life, taking a moment to pause and reflect on ourselves is rarely at the top of our to-do list.”