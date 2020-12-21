The Government of Ghana has through the Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulated the Black Satellites team for winning the WAFU ZONE B Cup.

Ghana beat Burkina Faso 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Nations Cup in Benin.

Burkina Faso broke the deadlock in 16th minute when Kouame Jean Fiacre Botuepounced on a error in the Ghana defence and hit the ball past Ibrahim Danlad.

With just about 5 minutes to end the first half, the Black Satellites got the equalizer through Daniel Afriyie Barnie who latched onto a Percious Boah free-kick in the 40th minute.

Danger man Percious Boah made it 2-1 from a free kick in the 79th minute from 35 yards to increase the lead for the Black Satellites.

“MOYS CONGRATULATES THE BLACK SATELLITES The Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports wishes to congratulate the national under 20 male team, the black Satellites for making the nation proud at the just ended 2020 WAFU Zone B under 20 Cup of nations Tournament in Benin” the Sports Ministry tweeted.