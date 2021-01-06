The government of Ghana has eased restrictions on playing football behind closed doors that were imposed in March last year, Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah said.

A statement issued here by Asiamah said the decision to lift the ban follows progress made by the country in its fight against COVID-19.

“Ghana has made significant progress in combating the disease. The government has therefore eased the restriction of playing behind closed doors. Seating at all stadia will therefore be limited to 25 percent capacity as previously announced by the president. All existing safety and hygiene protocols are still in force,” the minister said.

Asiamah also mentioned the country’s taskforce on COVID-19 will continue to monitor the situation and advise when more spectators should be allowed into the country’s stadia.

Football fans in the country were barred from attending match venues 10 months ago due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Footballing activities were supposed to have resumed together with fans’ attendance at various stadia in October last year, but a rise in cases in October saw the government delay its decision on the return of fans. Enditem