Government of Ghana Officially Opens The Law House in Accra

The government of Ghana has officially commissioned The Law House, a ten-storey building in Accra, to serve as the new office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The edifice, located adjacent to the High Court complex, was inaugurated on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of the rule of law and equality before the law. He emphasized that the completion of The Law House demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the longstanding office accommodation challenges faced by the Attorney-General’s office and the Ministry of Justice.

The new building is equipped with various facilities including offices, parking lots, dining areas, libraries, conference rooms, and accommodations for lactating mothers, catering to diverse needs. President Akufo-Addo assured that while the infrastructure is crucial, the government remains focused on ensuring due process and justice for all.

The construction of The Law House is the realization of a vision that originated over two decades ago during President Akufo-Addo’s tenure as Attorney-General under the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor. The President described the building as a symbol of Ghana’s commitment to the principles of equity, freedom, and justice.