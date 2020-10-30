89 emergency bridges to be supplied across Ghana to enable quick, safe and efficient post-disaster recovery

Mabey Bridge, the international modular bridging specialist, announces today that it has been selected by the Government of Ghana as the preferred supplier for a major new emergency bridge programme.

The £43m bridge programme has been developed by the Government of Ghana’s Ministry of Roads and Highways as part of its strategy to improve connectivity for rural communities post-disaster, enabling quicker, safer and more efficient access to employment, education and healthcare.

The bridge programme involves the design, manufacture and delivery of 89 emergency modular bridges over two years for use in strategic locations across the country. It also provides full technical support to assist with local project management and implementation, and incorporates a comprehensive training package for local engineers delivered by an expert qualified bridge installation team, both in the UK and in-country.

Michael Treacy, CEO, Mabey Bridge, said:

‘We are delighted to be working with the Government of Ghana to help expedite and successfully implement this urgent, high-profile project. Sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure is critically important to post-disaster recovery and rehabilitation, and we very much look forward to working in partnership with the Ghanaian government to deliver this ambitious programme’.

Hon. Kwasi Amoako – Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, said:

‘This project represents another landmark in the Government of Ghana’s commitment to ensure that rural communities benefit from the provision of superior infrastructure. We are looking forward to working with Mabey Bridge on this project’.

Iain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana, said:

‘89 bridges deployed across the country shows the strength of the UK-Ghana partnership; a long-term partnership working for the long-term benefit of Ghana.

‘Developed at the third UK-Ghana Business Council in 2019, this deal will improve connectivity for communities across the country, making the daily journeys to school and work both safer and faster.

‘Together we are committed to creating opportunities that move beyond aid and towards the trade and investment relationships which drive economic growth and local job creation’.