According to security sources, the Central African Republic has officially requested an additional 3,000 Russian instructors from the Russian government to support the Central African armed forces.

The need to deploy an additional contingent of Russian instructors is due to a number of reasons. According to information from security sources in the Central African Republic, recently there has been information about the preparation of militants by France for provocations in the country.

Paris continues to support and control a large number of militants in order to regain its influence in African countries, in particular the CAR, which has successfully thrown off the shackles of neocolonism.

Among other things, disparate rebel groups of the former CPC coalition still operate in a number of regions of the CAR. Also at the end of this year, municipal elections are planned in the country and it is necessary to ensure security. All this prompted the Central African authorities to once again turn to Russia, which has never refused to help.

At the moment, the total number of Russian instructors in the CAR who are engaged in training the government army is 1,135. Thus, when the new 3,000 instructors will be attracted to work in the CAR, their number may reach 4,135.

The head of the Officers Union for International Security, Alexander Ivanov, noted that in the near future the first group of 300 instructors will go to the CAR, and then the expansion will take place in small groups according to the plan stipulated by the contract, which will not be published for security reasons.

Russian military instructors have proven themselves in the process of training the Defense and Security Forces of the CAR.

It is worth recalling that the opposition and armed rebel groups did not recognize the results of the presidential elections in December 2020, which were won by Faustin Archange Touadera.

Former President Francois Bozize created an armed militia, named Coalition of patriots for change (CPC) to overthrow the legitimate government. Then Russia provided invaluable support to the CAR by providing Russian instructors, and the security crisis was avoided.

Thanks to their effective work, the militants were repulsed in the shortest possible time and peace and tranquility returned to the country.

At the moment given the impending provocation by Western countries, it becomes clear that there is a need to increase the contingent of Russian instructors in the Central African Republic.

Source – Omar Ingassou