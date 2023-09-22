Government offered me money, appointment to stop demo – Oliver Vormawor

Fix the Country Governor Oliver Barker Vormawor in the ‘’occupy the Julorbi house’’ demo day 2 states that the current government has tried all means by offering money and other appointments to leaders who organize any demonstration in the country that if they agree to accept this offer they are free to go.

This statement was made when the issue of bribe allegations popped up about the ongoing demonstration involving government officials.

Oliver Barker in an interview with TV3 said he had several invites from the president and the security minister while he was in the United Kingdom to have a sit-down meeting to discuss how to help stop them from demonstrating and other activism activities going in the country but he declined it and continued to organize the first demo ‘fix the country’ which he was later on arrested for breaking law and order in the country per constitutional rule, this did not put fear in them for the love they have for the country and will do anything to put the government on his toes to deliver as per the interest of the citizens.

He stated that ‘’categorically Kan Dapaah ,the national security minister said if we decide to continue in this course of action, we will be arrested and will be dealt with, that it will be over his dead body that any demonstration happens in the country and the government has tried every means possible to avoid us mobilizing people into the street to protest’’.