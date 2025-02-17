Government Oversubscribes T-Bill Auction Amid Falling Yields

In a surprising display of investor confidence, the government’s latest T-bill auction exceeded its borrowing target by over GH¢1.3 billion.

The auction, which aimed to raise GH¢8.1 billion, concluded with accepted bids totaling GH¢9.4 billion—a 16.9% oversubscription that underscores strong demand in the short-term bill market.

The breakdown of the auction reveals that the 91-day bill attracted the lion’s share of bids, amassing GH¢5.2 billion. Meanwhile, the 182-day bill garnered GH¢1.46 billion, and although bids for the 364-day bill were initially rejected, the auction eventually recorded GH¢2.75 billion for this tenor. Notably, this robust subscription came at a time when yield rates have been steadily declining. The 91-day bill’s yield dropped from 27.98% to 26.86%, and the 182-day bill saw a similar decrease from 28.69% to 27.81%, while the 364-day bill was priced at 29.07% in this round.

This oversubscription, achieved despite falling interest rates, indicates that investors remain eager to participate in government securities. Lower yields mean the government is borrowing at a reduced cost, an aspect that not only helps in managing the nation’s debt burden but also builds confidence in the country’s fiscal strategy. However, while the lower rates are a welcome sign for cost control, they also raise questions about long-term fiscal sustainability as the appetite for government borrowing remains robust.

Looking ahead, the government plans to raise GH¢7.7 billion in its next auction, a move that will be closely monitored by market participants. The successful oversubscription of this auction, coupled with declining yields, reflects an environment where investor sentiment is buoyed by both immediate returns and the promise of more stable borrowing costs in the future. Critics and analysts alike will be watching to see if this trend continues, as the delicate balance between encouraging investment and maintaining fiscal discipline remains a top priority for policymakers.