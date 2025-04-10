Government Partners Tech Prodigy to Train Youth

Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Samuel Nartey George, acting on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, has extended a formal partnership offer to Malfred Kwame Kudu, a Kumasi-based mobile phone repairer whose skillful craftsmanship recently went viral.

Malfred’s social media videos, which show him disassembling, customizing and reassembling smartphones with remarkable precision, captured widespread admiration and sparked a national conversation about homegrown talent. Viewers praised his ingenuity and depth of technical knowledge, prompting calls for greater support of grassroots innovators.

Moved by the young technician’s expertise, Minister George invited Malfred for a personal engagement and was “pleasantly stunned by his depth of knowledge and ability. Ghana is truly blessed,” he wrote on social media. Recognizing the potential impact on other young Ghanaians, the Minister announced that the government would partner with Malfred to deliver a scaled training programme.

The initiative will be housed at the Ghana‑India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, where Malfred will lead specialized workshops in mobile repair and digital skills. “After engaging him, I have made him an offer on behalf of the government of H.E. John Dramani Mahama to partner and offer training to many more young Ghanaians,” Sam George added. He noted that the programme would help “position Ghana as a truly technology diverse country.”

Reaction across social media and community forums has been overwhelmingly positive. Many Ghanaians view the collaboration as a bold statement of confidence in local ingenuity and an important step towards creating sustainable opportunities for youth in urban and rural areas alike.

This partnership reflects a broader shift in development strategy, one that emphasizes empowering individuals with practical skills and platforms for knowledge transfer. By leveraging established institutions such as the Kofi Annan Centre and spotlighting talent emerging from unconventional settings, the government aims to foster a culture of innovation and self‑reliance among Ghana’s next generation.