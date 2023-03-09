Government, partners urged to do well in embracing equity

The Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT) has called on the government, political, religious and traditional leaders, development partners, institutions, CSOs, corporate bodies to strive to Embrace Equity.

The Network said this should be done through their words, actions and decisions to promote fairness and inclusivity while supporting women and girls’ advancement.

The call was made in a Statement issued by Madam Patricia Blankson Akakpo, Head, NETRIGHT Secretariat, to commemorate the International Women’s Day Celebrations.

This year’s theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” recognises and celebrates women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education and curtailing the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities.

“We call on stakeholders to build and support inclusive work cultures where women and girls thrive in their careers and their achievements are celebrated,” it said.

The statement also called on the government to embrace equity by showing real commitment towards the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill.

It said to demonstrate its support and commitment for women and girls’ advancement, “we also call on the government to embrace equity by waiving taxes on sanitary pads to end period poverty.”

The statement urged the government and stakeholders to embrace equity by addressing the digital gender gap through transformative innovations, policies and practices.

NETRIGHT salutes the unsung heroes of Ghana, who are exceling in their different fields for their sacrifices to break the glass ceiling and serve as role models for women and girls of all ages across the country.

It commended the trailblazers, who fought alongside their male counterparts to attain Ghana’s independence but unfortunately, they have not been given the due national recognition as they deserve.

“At 66 years, Ghana is still struggling to embrace Equity,” it added.

The statement said while digital technology presented unprecedented opportunities for women and girls, it had also given rise to profound new challenges, compounding gender inequalities.

It said women and girls find themselves marginalised in the digital space with limited skills and access to opportunities, where they constantly suffer cyberbullying and security risks due to online violence.

The statement said women were less likely to use digital services or mobile internet and tend to use different mobile services than men.

“Many women have access to affordable devices but do not have the requisite skills to take advantage of this technology to improve their lives,” it said.

The digital divide has become the new face of gender inequality, which is being compounded by the pushback against women and girls’ rights thus eroding gains made on women and girls’ empowerment.

It said tackling the digital gender gap means more than improving internet access meant empowering women and girls to use online technology, preventing and confronting gender-based cyber violence, and addressing discrimination in emerging technologies.