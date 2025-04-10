Government Plans Bold Rescue for AT Telecom

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has signalled an imminent government intervention to salvage state‑owned telecom operator AT from financial collapse.

Speaking to journalists on April 9, Mr George confirmed that a suite of policy measures will be unveiled before the end of the quarter to secure thousands of jobs and restore the company’s long‑term viability.

AT, formerly known as AirtelTigo, is weighed down by a US$200 million debt and is reportedly losing around GHS 20 million in monthly operating costs. Despite previous restructuring efforts, the minister described the company’s financial position as “fragile” and said that the government is in active talks with creditors to negotiate debt haircuts and ease the burden.

“As sole shareholder, the ministry will soon announce clear policy directions to ensure job security for employees and the long‑term survival of AT,” Mr George said, emphasising that the intervention is aimed at more than just rescuing a business. “This is not just about rescuing a business; it’s about protecting livelihoods and rebuilding a national asset.”

Mr George did not shy away from criticising the previous administration’s decision to acquire the telecom operator in 2021 for a symbolic US$1. He labelled the deal “reckless”, noting that AT was already carrying US$400 million in debt at the time and had received no significant investment from its former owners, Bharti Airtel and Millicom, in the preceding five years.

Looking ahead, the minister outlined a broad policy package that will address debt restructuring, system upgrades, talent retention and strategic partnerships. He insisted that the government is determined to transform AT into a digitally robust, financially sound competitor in Ghana’s evolving telecommunications landscape. “We’re not throwing in the towel on AT. We’re putting on gloves,” he declared.

This intervention forms part of a wider push by the government to revitalise state‑owned enterprises and deliver better value for taxpayers. With public scrutiny on the performance of national assets at an all‑time high, the fate of AT will serve as a litmus test for the administration’s ability to turn around loss‑making institutions while preserving jobs and enhancing service delivery.