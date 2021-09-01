Government poised to grab 2022 World Cup ticket – Minister

Mr Mustapha Ussif , the Minister for Youth and Sports says the government is committed to ensuring that Ghana books a place at the 2022 Federation of International Football (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars who missed out on the last World Cup in Russia are in search of a fourth World Cup appearance after making their debut in Germany back in 2006.

Speaking to the players on Tuesday morning upon their departure to Cape Coast, the Sports Minister emphasized on the need for the players to fight hard to lift the flag of Ghana very high.

“I bring you greetings from H.E President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, the man who himself is a sports enthusiast. Everybody knows that he likes football and as you embark on this journey, a journey that every single Ghanaian is looking forward to,’’ he said

He added: ‘’The campaign that you are about to launch – he said I should bring his goodwill message and best wishes to you before you embark on this journey and that is why I am here to deliver that message. You can’t send the Army to the battle without ammunition – they will be defeated, so the campaign we are going to embark on, on the Government side we are going to ensure that everything is done so that you will have a very fruitful campaign.

“We know, we cherish each and every one of you, to have the opportunity of wearing the colours of the Black Stars is a pride and we know that the calibre of people sitting in this room – going to represent us both in the World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON, we have no doubt at all that we going to perform and deliver and lift the flag of Ghana very high.

“Anytime the Black Stars qualifies and participates in the World Cup the whole continent looks up to Ghana. You can talk of what happened in Germany and South Africa so we have a rich history when it comes to the World Cup.

“What you have done in the past has left a big hole for you to come and fill and I have no doubt you are going to deliver.

“So I am here to deliver a short message and the message to assure you that we totally cherish you. Whatever that Government is going to do to ensure that this campaign becomes successful.’’

The Black Stars came close to becoming only the second African team to make the Quarter final appearance but a shootout defeat to Uruguay ended Ghana’s near perfect campaign in South Africa in 2010.