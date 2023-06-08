Government policy needed to inculcate environmental awareness in children

A government policy to inculcate environmental awareness in Ghanaian children is critical to the fight against environmental degradation and abuse.

Mr Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey, Member of Parliament(MP) for Tema Central, who made the observation, said, like the Free Senior High School concept, there must be policy for Ghanaian children to be taught as a social skill and civic duty the art of environmental monitoring and conservation to stem the tide of the marauding menace.

He was speaking as part of activities lined up by AbibiNsroma Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre in Ghana to celebrate World Environment Day on the theme, “Solutions to plastic pollution” at the Community 8/3 JHS in the Tema Metropolis.

The MP pledged to donate receptacles for waste segregation in the school to help the children keep their environment clean and also replicate it in their homes.

Mrs Cynthia Prah, National Information Officer, United Nations, UNIC Ghana,encouraged Ghanaian children to make it their priority to keep their immediate surroundings clean.

She lamented the phenomenon of plastic waste which was threatening the country’s ecosystem.

She asked Ghanaians to stop the single use of plastics to spare the environment its devastating effects.

Recounting her experience at some landing sites and beaches, she said the plastic issue was indeed getting out of hand, and called for conserted efforts to curb it.

Mr Bob Amiteye Convenor, AbibiNsroma Foundation, encouraged Ghanaians to be conscious of the use of plastics.

He added that ocean plastic pollution was affecting the marine ecosystem and livelihood. As climate change remains a global concern, the actions of every citizen should count in our collective effort to safeguarding the planet and ensuring the wellbeing of our immediate environment.

Mr. Amiteye said that “World Oceans Day reminds us of our responsibility to conserve marine resources to keep a balanced ecosystem.”

He commended the school children and their Arts Facilitator for turning plastic waste into useable items like bricks and canoes.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion, including Madam Doris Gorman, Tema Metro Information Services Officer, Tema Metro Basic School Coordinator and Mr. Kwame Musah, Assembly Member for A-Road electoral area, led the school children to plant a Guava seedling to mark the day.