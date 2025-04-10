Government Probes Late-Term Recruitment of 12,000 Public Sector Workers

The Minister for Employment, Jobs, and Labour Relations, Rashid Pelpuo, has confirmed that the government is investigating the recruitment of approximately 12,000 individuals into the public sector by the previous Akufo-Addo administration.

The appointments reportedly occurred within weeks following the governing party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV, Mr. Pelpuo stated that President John Dramani Mahama had established a committee to examine the timing, process, and legality of the mass hirings, which took place during the transitional period after the elections.

“The President has set up a committee to investigate all those who are alleging unfair dismissals. I’m serving as co-chair of that committee, and we’re working diligently to ensure they get answers,” the minister said.

He further disclosed that the appointments were made across various public sector agencies and departments, raising concerns over potential political motivations and procedural lapses.

“Within just a week or two after losing the 2024 elections, the Akufo-Addo administration hired 12,000 people across various sectors. We’re currently investigating the circumstances, and our findings will be made public soon,” Mr. Pelpuo noted.

The committee is expected to assess whether standard recruitment protocols were followed and to determine the implications of the appointments on the public payroll. It will also address concerns from some individuals who claim to have been unfairly terminated since the new administration took office.

Mr. Pelpuo emphasized that the current government remains committed to transparency, fairness, and merit-based recruitment practices. He added that the committee’s findings will inform any necessary corrective measures to ensure accountability in public sector employment decisions.

The investigation comes amid broader calls for reforms to safeguard the integrity of civil service appointments and prevent politically motivated hirings during periods of political transition.