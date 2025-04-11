Government Reaffirms Healthcare Commitment with GH¢2 Billion Infrastructure Investment

The Ghanaian government has pledged to invest over GH¢2 billion in healthcare infrastructure by 2028, reinforcing its focus on improving medical services nationwide.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem announced the allocation during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Medical Sciences, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to advancing medical education and infrastructure.

A significant portion of the funding, including GH¢200 million earmarked for 2025, will support critical projects such as a new four-story Medical Training Facility at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. The facility will feature modern lecture halls, simulation labs, and a medical library, aiming to enhance medical education and research standards. Ampem stressed the project’s role in training future healthcare professionals, stating, “These investments are about creating environments where medical education, research, and quality care can thrive.”

The announcement aligns with broader health sector reforms, including the completion of recent projects like the 120-bed Adansi North District Hospital and the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. The government also reaffirmed its commitment to finishing remaining projects under the Agenda 111 initiative, designed to address gaps in healthcare facilities.

Ampem called for private sector and philanthropic partnerships to bolster these efforts, highlighting collaboration as key to long-term success. “Through financial or advisory support, we can build a brighter future for Ghana’s healthcare sector,” he added, drawing on his experience as a KNUST alumnus.

Notably, Ghana’s doctor-to-population ratio has improved from 1:20,460 in 1989 to 1:5,000 in 2021, a trend expected to continue with ongoing infrastructure and training expansions. Ampem praised KNUST’s role in medical innovation, projecting greater advancements in the coming decades.

This sustained investment reflects a strategic push to align infrastructure development with growing population needs. Historically, targeted funding in healthcare education and facilities has proven pivotal in addressing systemic challenges, suggesting that Ghana’s current initiatives could further solidify its position as a regional leader in medical excellence.