President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed steps by government to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



The President, in his 19th Update to the nation on measures taken to contain the disease, said tracing, testing and treatment, (the 3Ts) had been enhanced.

“In addition to this, we will continue to limit the importation of the virus, embark on the strategic, controlled easing of public gatherings, enhance public education and information, as well as continue to provide relief and support to individuals, families and businesses,” he said.

“To this end, I have instructed the release of additional logistics, including vehicles, to the Ghana Health Service in order to help beef up contact tracing, and the supervision and monitoring of asymptomatic cases being managed from home.”

President Akufo-Addo said government was also employing the use of technology to augment contact tracing efforts as well as the supervision and monitoring of home care cases.

He said scientists at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens, University of Ghana, Legon, were collaborating with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, in the study of the genetic make-up of the virus in Ghana and had established that the virus had not changed.

“Our observation, however, is that a reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols account for the increase in infections,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said it appeared Ghanaians were letting their guard down and that now more than ever, “people have to adhere to mask wearing, handwashing, the use of sanitizers, and social distancing protocols that have become a part of our daily routines.”

“… This will ensure that we do not impose, all over again, the restrictions we are seeing in other parts of the world.”