Government Rejects GH¢11 Billion in T-Bill Market Amid Massive Oversubscription

Ghana’s Treasury bill (T-bill) market is witnessing a wave of massive oversubscriptions, forcing the government to reject billions of cedis in bids as it seeks to manage borrowing costs and curb rising debt.

In the latest auction, the government turned down GH¢10.9 billion out of a total GH¢20.5 billion in bids, despite initially planning to borrow only GH¢7.7 billion. This marks the second consecutive auction where the government has rejected a significant portion of bids, signaling a strategic shift in its approach to managing short-term debt.

The oversubscription rate for the latest auction stood at 167%, nearly triple the government’s target. While the government accepted GH¢9.6 billion, more than half of the bids (53%) were rejected. This follows a similar trend in the previous auction, where GH¢8.4 billion in bids were turned down after the government received GH¢17 billion against a target of GH¢8 billion.

Despite the oversubscription, interest rates on T-bills have continued to decline, reflecting the government’s efforts to reduce borrowing costs. The yield on the 91-day bill dropped from 26.8591% to 24.4786%, while the 182-day bill fell from 27.8051% to 25.3874%. The 364-day bill also saw a reduction, moving from 29.0745% to 27.2996%. This downward trend in rates is a positive development for the government, as it slows the accumulation of debt and eases the burden on public finances.

Industry experts suggest that the government’s rejection of bids is a deliberate strategy to drive down interest rates. By refusing excess bids, the government creates downward pressure on yields, making borrowing more affordable. This approach appears to be working, as evidenced by the consistent decline in rates over recent auctions.

The oversubscription is also attributed to a lack of viable investment alternatives in the market. The suspension of the bond market due to the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) has left investors with limited options, driving a “mad rush” for short-term instruments like T-bills. Analysts believe that rejected bids from previous auctions are being rolled over into new ones, further fueling the oversubscription trend.

Economists, including Prof. Patrick Asuming, have supported the government’s decision to reject excess bids, citing the need to manage the country’s debt stock responsibly. “The rejection of bids is a step in the right direction,” Prof. Asuming noted. “It helps control borrowing costs and prevents the debt situation from worsening.”

Looking ahead, the government has announced plans to borrow GH¢6.5 billion in the next auction. However, given the current trend, another oversubscription is highly likely. With significant liquidity in the system and limited investment avenues, investors are expected to continue flocking to T-bills, keeping pressure on the government to balance borrowing needs with fiscal prudence.

As Ghana navigates its debt challenges, the T-bill market remains a critical barometer of investor confidence and fiscal health. The government’s ability to manage oversubscriptions while maintaining favorable borrowing rates will be key to stabilizing the economy and ensuring sustainable growth. For now, the trend of massive oversubscriptions and selective rejections underscores the delicate balancing act facing policymakers in a challenging economic environment.