Government Releases GH¢17 Million Compensation For Farmers Over Bird Flu

The Government has released GHS17 million as compensation to farmers affected by the Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu disease [a viral disease that infects poultry and other birds].

The amount was part of a total of GHS20,105,718.03 to cater for compensation, stamping out/decontamination/disposal materials, and a roll-out of a communication plan on dealing with the disease.

They recipients comprise of 167 affected farms from July to December 31, 2021, and 37 outstanding affected farms from 2015 to 2018.

Affected farmers will be paid GHS30.00 for a matured bird, GHS20.00 for a pullet, GHS10.00 per chick, GHS80.00 for a bag of feed and GHS10.00 for a crate of egg.

Meanwhile, compensation for farmers whose farms have been affected by the disease this year, were to be taken care of in a second tranche after the disbursement to the farmers from 2015 to 2021.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), said: “As of now, Government has released GHS20,105,718.03 which is meant for the following activities; stamping out/ decontamination/disposal, compensation to currently affected farmers and some outstanding compensation from 2015 -2018, and roll out of a communication plan.”

At a media engagement to provide an update on the bird-flu situation , he said: “About 17 million cedi will go into compensation, of which the process starts immediately.”

Farmers are supposed to collect their certificates of destruction from their regional Veterinary Officers, and proceed to the Finance and Administration Unit of MoFA to commence the process of compensation.

The Minister said, the Government had also given approval for the immediate recruitment and deployment of 550 veterinary professionals, in addition to the procurement of vehicles, motorbikes and laboratory equipment to contain future occurrences.

He urged poultry farmers to intensify biosecurity and improve upon management practices and avoid restocking of their farms until certification from the Ministry to do so.

Dr Akoto noted that the Ministry had commenced biometric registration of poultry farmers to have a comprehensive national database of farmers.

He said: “This is all part of efforts in modernising poultry farming in the country and enhancing the accuracy of data for planning, targeting for support and payment of compensations when the need arises in the future.”

He called on the Chairman of the Ghana National Poultry Farmers Association (GNAPF), Mr Victor Oppong Adjei to encourage members of the Association to participate in the exercise.

Mr Adjei, on behalf of the affected farmers, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for facilitating the release of the money from the Government, and was particularly happy for the inclusion of outstanding farmers into the payment of the compensation.

He indicated that the biometric registration would be of help to poultry farmers in the country, and the industry at large in monitoring activities of farmers.

He pledged the Association’s support in making the exercise successful, adding that it had been one of the challenges they longed to be resolved.

As at October 2021 when the Cabinet memo was approved, 261,000 birds, 1,243 bags of feed, and 1,447 crates of eggs had been destroyed as a result of the disease.

However, by December 312021, which the Ministry used as the cut off point for the payment of this compensation, the total number of birds affected by the Bird flu was 554,638. The quantity of the feed destroyed had increased to 1,701.5 bags and 2,548 crates of egg were affected.

The Ministry noted that since February 2, no outbreak of the disease had been recorded in the country.