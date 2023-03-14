Government releases proposed new Road Toll charges

Government has announced the reintroduction of Road tolls this year.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a letter to the Minister for Roads and Highways proposed charges for the road tolls for confirmation by the latter.

It would be recalled that, Road tolls were cancelled in 2022 following the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The road tolls were, however, re-introduced during the 2023 budget presentation on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

The Finance Minister had said: “The fiscal policy measures to underpin the 2023 Budget for consideration and approval by Parliament include the reintroduction of tolls on selected public roads and highways with a renewed focus on leveraging technology in the collection to address the inefficiencies characterised by the previous toll collection regime.”

Read the proposed road toll charges below: