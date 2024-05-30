Government Removes ‘Ghost’ Names, Saves GHS750M

During his address to the clergy at St. Francis of Assisi in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital, as part of his one-day campaign tour in the Volta Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), highlighted significant achievements in leveraging the Ghana card to combat corruption and streamline government operations.

He emphasized that integrating the Ghana card into the national payroll system had resulted in substantial savings of approximately GHS 750 million from just two institutions alone.

Explaining the rationale behind this initiative, Dr. Bawumia underscored the detrimental impact of ‘ghost’ names on the government payroll, which had been siphoning off considerable funds. To address this issue, he spearheaded the linkage of the national payroll with the Ghana card, effectively purging 44,000 ghost names from the National Service Secretariat and 29,000 from the SSNIT pension payroll and saved the country over GHS 750m Moreover, all ghost names on the Controller and Accountant General’s payroll were successfully eradicated.

Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of embracing the digital age, citing the fourth industrial revolution as a pivotal historical moment. He emphasized that for Africa, and Ghana in particular, to thrive in this digital era, a robust digital identity framework was imperative. Hence, the introduction of the digital system aimed to provide the nation with a unique digital identity, with a primary focus on the Ghana card.

Proudly announcing that over 85% of adults in the country were registered on the Ghana card, Dr. Bawumia highlighted Ghana’s emergence as a global leader in digital systems, ranking second worldwide. He affirmed that this achievement positioned Ghana as a key player in the fourth industrial revolution, ensuring its full participation in the global digital landscape.

The Vice President’s remarks underscored the transformative impact of digital innovation on governance and economic development. His visit to the Volta Region, as part of his nationwide campaign tour, demonstrated the NPP’s commitment to engaging with diverse communities and showcasing its achievements in advancing national progress through technological innovation and effective governance.