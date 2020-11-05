The Government is committed to resuscitating the Tourism Industry following the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, the government continues to ensure that industry players will continue to receive stimulus incentive packages to cushion them against the loss.

The sector Minister, Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi renewed the pledge during a Senior Staff Conference of the Ghana Tourism Authority(GTA) held in Takoradi.

The three-day conference was on the theme, “Beyond The Return And COVID-19: Revamping the Tourists Industry”.

The conference which was attended by all the 11 administrative offices in Ghana deliberated on a clear-cut roadmap on how to revamp the Tourism Industry.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi acknowledged the readiness of industry players to follow guidelines on safety protocols to prevent the pandemic from escalating.

The Minister urged players in the industry to work hard to recoup the loss during the COVID-19 period.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic was still rearing its ugly heads in other parts of the world which demanded strict compliance with the safety protocols.

The Western Regional Director of Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr George Nkrumah Ansere said the conference was among other things, to encourage domestic tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country taking cognizance of the huge tourist potentials in the Western Region and Ghana as a whole.

He said hoteliers had started operations but with a bit of caution.

Mr.Ansere said the Tourism Regulatory Agency would encourage Industry players to bounce back with strict compliance to the safety protocols.

He reminded players in the industry that the COVID-19 pandemic was still around and cautioned that there was no room for complacency.

Mr Ansere acknowledged financial relief received from the government through the NBSSI to cushion players in the Tourist industry.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyemang said the senior staff association had always been a vibrant and supportive one, adding that his outfit would find ways to strengthen the already existing cordial relationship in the 10-Year Beyond the Return project implementation of the Single Window project, the relaunch of the See- Ghana, Eat-Ghana, Wear-Ghana and Feel-Ghana project.

Mr Agyemang urged all senior staff members to join the crusade of amplifying Ghana to the outside world, a vision to bridge bridges, strengthen bonds, and lay the foundation of the future of Ghana and Africa.