The Government has released 40 per cent of 2,000 acres of land acquired for diary farm project at Danfa in the La Nkwantanan/Madina Municipality to the original owners.

The land was originally owned by the stools of Amrahia, Danfa and Kweiman, but government compulsorily acquired it about 50 years ago for the project.

However, the diary farm project has since collapsed, hence the chiefs demanded that government should return the land to them.

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, announced the release of 40 per cent of the land at a meeting with the chiefs at Madina during a visit by Vice President Bawumia.

The Minister stated that all the parties in the land issue had come to a consensus for an amicable settlement.

Mr Asoma-Cheremeh urged the chiefs to process the necessary paper works on the land released to them in earnest.

Nii Djanie Tsuru Afutu Buampon, the Chief of Danfa, expressed delight over the announcement and thanked the Akufo-Addo-led government for its magnanimity.

He said the traditional authorities had appealed to successive government for release of the land to no avail.

The Chief commended the NPP-led government for implementing many life-changing policies and programmes that was improving lives and livelihoods.

He singled out government’s boldness in rolling out the Free Senior High School Policy despite facing opposition and criticism from naysayers.