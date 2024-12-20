Government Shutdown Looms as Parliament Adjourns Without Approving Critical Mini-Budget

A potential government shutdown is on the horizon after Parliament adjourned without addressing the crucial mini-budget, leaving vital government operations at risk.

This adjournment follows the Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam’s repeated absence from the chamber, where he has failed to present the mini-budget for five consecutive days.

The mini-budget, which includes the Vote on Account, is a provisional financial measure designed to ensure the continuity of government operations until the full 2025 budget is approved. The failure to address this critical document has caused parliamentary proceedings to stall, frustrating lawmakers, especially those from the Minority.

Parliament is now set to reconvene on January 2, 2025, raising concerns about the uninterrupted functioning of government services in the interim period.

Following the adjournment, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson expressed his disappointment in the Finance Minister’s failure to present the mini-budget, stressing the constitutional obligation to ensure a smooth transition. “In the spirit of a good transition, it was expected that the outgoing president, in accordance with Article 180 of the constitution, would bring a proposal before Parliament to cater for the first quarter of 2025,” Forson said.

He further criticized the current administration’s failure to plan for the first quarter of 2025, emphasizing the critical nature of the budget to maintain government services. “Sadly, President Akufo-Addo planned to leave the public service uncatered for in the first quarter of 2025,” Forson added. However, he reassured the public that once the NDC government takes office on January 7, 2025, they would act swiftly to ensure the expenditure for the first quarter.

In response, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin attributed the Finance Minister’s inability to present the budget to what he referred to as the “lawlessness” of the Minority. He assured that the necessary expenditure measures would be laid before Parliament when it resumes in the new year.

As the political tensions mount, all eyes are on the upcoming reconvening of Parliament to address the critical financial issues and avoid a disruption of public services.