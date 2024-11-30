Government Spokesperson Calls for Full Accountability on National Cathedral Project Amidst Growing Controversy

Palgrave Boakye Danquah, the Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, has called for full transparency regarding the funds used for the National Cathedral project, which has come under intense scrutiny in recent months.

Speaking on Key Points on TV3 on November 30, Danquah emphasized that the public deserves to know the exact details of how their funds have been allocated and spent on the project.

He stressed that while it is not his place to determine whether the construction should continue, transparency is critical. “It is important that we are transparent and let Ghanaians know how we have used their funds,” he said. He went on to acknowledge that the Akufo-Addo administration has had successes in managing government projects, citing the completion of the Law House near the National Cathedral site as an example. However, he called for full accountability to be made public, adding, “Full accountability should be made clear for everyone to know what the amount pumped into the cathedral has been useful for.”

Danquah’s comments come amidst growing concerns about the handling of the National Cathedral project, particularly following a damning report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). The report, which followed an investigation initiated by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, highlighted major legal and procedural breaches in the awarding of the contract for the construction of the cathedral.

Ablakwa, also speaking on Key Points, reiterated that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, should be held accountable for the project’s failures. According to Ablakwa, the eminent clergymen who served on the project’s Board of Trustees were misled by the President, and it is Akufo-Addo who should bear responsibility for the mismanagement.

“President Akufo-Addo must be made to pay the compensation claims, refund the $58 million, and cover the hole,” said Ablakwa, pointing to the substantial funds already spent on the project. He also voiced his sympathy for the clergymen who could face prosecution, asserting that “everything begins and ends at the doorstep of Akufo-Addo.” Ablakwa further argued that no more salaries should be paid to the Board of Trustees, particularly given that the project has been stalled for over 30 months.

The CHRAJ report revealed that more than $312 million was paid to Ribade Company Ltd for the construction of the National Cathedral, but the contract was found to be illegal due to violations of public procurement laws. CHRAJ recommended the cancellation of the contract and called for further investigations into the actions of the Board of Trustees, as well as possible prosecution for those involved in the illegal award of the contract.

In his remarks, Ablakwa stressed the seriousness of the CHRAJ findings, describing the report as “explosive” and “damning.” He also called for the full recovery of the $58 million already spent, questioning how such a large sum could be spent on what he described as an “illegality.”

The National Cathedral project, which was first announced by President Akufo-Addo in 2016 as a symbol of national unity and honor to God, has sparked controversy for years. Critics have raised concerns over the use of taxpayer money to fund the extravagant structure, especially as public funds for other pressing needs remain scarce. Despite promises from government officials that private donors would fund the project, construction has come to a halt due to a lack of funds.

The situation has sparked a fierce debate, with many calling for greater scrutiny of how state funds are being used, and questioning whether the National Cathedral project, originally envisioned as a symbol of faith and national pride, will ever be completed.