The Head of the Ghana Statistical Service, Professor Samuel Kwabena Annim, has officially handed over activities regarding this year’s population and housing census of the Western Region to the Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

This year’s census, according to Prof Annim, would produce about 2.6 million indicators, cover an estimated population of 31.6 million, with the Government spending three dollars each on the production of an indicator.

He said the census was regional and district based, hence his visit to the Western Region, which would be followed by other regional tours to hand over census to be undertaken by the respective regional and district heads.

Prof Annim said all logistics both human and equipment have been procured to ensure a smooth exercise.

He announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census is estimated to cost the Government 521.3 million cedis.

The Government Statistician, said 13 modules; demographics, Housing, Fertility, mobidity, education among others would be examined in the process.

He said ICT had also been expanded to cover more areas as the Government strive to ensure maximum digitization to the Ghanaian economy.

The Government Statistician later had an information session with all the Census Committees on their roles and responsibilities during, before and after June 27, 2021.

In a related development, the Deputy Government Statistician, Madam Araba Forson also visited the Chief of Yabiw, Nana Kwamena Wienu II, to galvanize support for effective grassroot awareness creation on the process.

Madam Forson said everyone would be counted during the census night.

She explained that counting would cover usual members of the household present, usual members absent and visitors in a particular household to avoid double counting and reduce the margin of errors as well.

Census data, she noted had lots of good in terms of planning and development purposes.

Nana Kwamena Wienu II, the Chief of Yabiw and Acting Paramount Chief of the Shama Traditional Council, pledged their support to a successful counting process.