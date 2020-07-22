As job losses escalate, nearly half of global workforce at risk of losing livelihoods.

The latest ILO data on the labour market impact of the COVID-19 pandemic reveals the devastating effect on workers in the informal economy and on hundreds of millions of enterprises worldwide.

For Ghana to avoid going down this path, anchoring Post-COVID Recovery on Agriculture is the surest way.

Ghana has abundant resources suited for agriculture—especially land, water, and labour.

The Ghanaian youth is seeking to establish farms different from those of their parents but face daunting hurdles. They can farm a portion of their family land, but to do so while earning higher incomes will require skills and capital to move into high-value forms of production.

With enough support from government, agricultural initiatives will boost employment and the economy.

Recent trends in income growth, urbanization, and diet have created a sharp rise in demand for food.

Government support can help make agriculture more profitable.

In the midst of COVID-19, Agriculture remains the best job option.

Many good job opportunities on and off the farm remain in agriculture. The sector can provide job opportunities for teeming unemployed youth.

Farming is the key to solving youth unemployment in Africa.

#ScaleUpAgricultureSpending

#2020MidYearBudgetReview

