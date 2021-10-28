Government supports 98 Makola fire disaster victims with a cheque of Gh¢2.29 million

Following the pledge made by Government to support the affected victims of the Makola fire disaster on the 5th of July, 2021, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has presented a cheque of ¢2.29 million to the affected enterprises.

Presenting the cheque, Honorable, Alan Kojo Kyerematen, stressed on government’s preparedness to support Ghana’s informal trade sector.

Stating that, “I tasked the Ghana Enterprises Agency to liaise with other key stakeholders, particularly the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Accra Metropolitan Association (AMA) and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to determine liquidity relief support for you, the affected victims. I also tasked GEA to work with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to ensure transparency in the disbursement of funds.

In all, 98 victims were identified as having suffered levels of losses as a result of the unfortunate fire incident. The government has therefore released an amount of ¢2.29 million to be disbursed to these victims. This support we believe will go a long way to mitigate the adverse effects on your businesses as a result of the fire incident.

I wish to assure you that, the team has gone through a rigorous transparent process to determine the level of support to each victim, hence it is my wish that beneficiaries apply the money to take care of very critical needs.”

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, on his part noted that, the disbursement is in session with all 98 enterprises expected to show proof of identity at any Consolidated Bank branch for disbursement.

Key witnesses at the presentation of the cheque were the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng; Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey; Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Nana Agyemang Prempeh, CEO of the Ghana Enterprise Agency, Kossi Yankey, among others.