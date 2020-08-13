A Non-Governmental Youth Organization, Youth Advocates Ghana says despite there are some level of Ghanaian youth been engaged in the policy making processes there are some institutional barriers the government should work on.

Speaking to Newsghana.com during a program organized by the Youth Advocates Ghana ahead of the International Youth Day celebration, its Executive Director, Emmanuel Ametepey called on the government to clear these barriers that hamper on youth development.

“There are institutions that are not responsive to the need of young people, institutions that are not open to incorporate the values, ideas of youth perceptive into their programming,” he disclosed.

The Executive Director asked the government to create room for the involvement of young people leading from the community to the national and the global level.

Mr. Ametepey also requested that young people in the country should be proactive in responding and participating in solving the challenges in their communities.

“This year being an election year, we are looking at how do you (the political parties) will ensure that young people’s voices can feed into national priorities.

So for instance the Ghana National Youth Manifesto connotation ongoing which is one of the key development blueprint that we are bringing out to highlight the needs and aspirations of the youth of Ghana,” he stated.

The Youth Leader said it the hope of the youth that the Ghana National Youth Manifesto would feed into the manifesto of the various political parties, institutional framework as well as the party that would be in power.

“I want to encourage every youth in the country to consider Ghana as our only country. A country that we need to build for ourselves today and also for the general that would come.

Everybody’s contribution is needed,” he opined. Mr. Ametepey further entreat the youth to rise up in their various communities and engage the various stakeholders in the development of their areas.

He said the youth should resist and under no circumstance allow themselves to be used for any violent act in the country.

“This year being an election year, I want to say that we need to safeguard the integrity of this country. We have come a long way with our democracy. We have as a mandate to ensure that we don’t disrupt the country into crises,” the Executive Director stated.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu