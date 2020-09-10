Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said the government would absorb personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) into the different sectors of the economy when the opportunity arises.

He said the personnel within the Municipality were absorbed and undergoing training to become permanent employees.

Mr Ofori, who was addressing personnel under the various modules during a “Career Path Workshop” in the Municipality, said the programme was a platform to prepare personnel for opportunities ahead of them.

“Some of your colleagues have been absorbed into certain sectors and there is the possibility that all of you will benefit from such activity. Government has been doing everything possible to make sure that no group of people is left behind.”

The MCE said the Assembly had opened a Business Resource Centre to “take entrepreneurship programme to another level” in the Municipality with most staff being NABCO personnel.

He said the Assembly was also training some personnel who would man the Business Technology Solution Centre of the Assembly.

Mr Ofori noted that the construction of a rice processing factory under the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme, when completed, would engage about 130 personnel as field officers and marketers.

Mr Makafui Hodanu, the Hohoe Municipal Manager, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), said personnel needed to prepare while they waited to exit the programme.

He called on personnel to acquire relevant skills for future development. Mr Hodanu urged personnel to register their businesses to acquire a business certificate and to use the Business Advisory Centre in the Municipality for support.

He asked the personnel to develop a habit of savings.

Mr Apoenchi Mathias, the Hohoe Municipal NABCO Coordinator, said there were a total of 220 personnel at post out of 281 posted to the Municipality.

He said some had gone to school while others gained employment into other sectors.

He called on personnel to appreciate the programme despite the amount being paid to them to learn on the job.

“It’s the first time a government would absorb 100,000 youths to offer employable skills so let us take advantage of this programme and add value to ourselves,” he said.

He said personnel should exhibit the core motive of the establishment of the Corps- Knowledge, Punctuality and Integrity (KPI)- so they could exit the programme with ease.

Mr Apoenchi said it was worrying that almost two years into the programme, most personnel were not abreast with the mandates while some of them were still not conversant with filling their timesheets.