Government to Avoid Expenses in HFields’ StockTrack System Implementation

HFields Limited has clarified that its proposed StockTrack solution for the petroleum downstream sector will not incur any costs for the government.

Contrary to media reports suggesting a revenue assurance contract with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Founder and Chairman Senyo Hosi emphasized that the system’s expenses will be covered by stakeholders such as banks and international oil traders.

StockTrack aims to automate and enhance transparency in the petroleum supply chain, transforming manual processes into efficient automated ones. It seeks to address inventory visibility, stock monitoring, collateral management, and risk mitigation in the supply, trading, and financing of petroleum products.

The Ministry of Energy finds the StockTrack system’s key features relevant to current needs and has forwarded the proposal to the NPA. The regulator is engaging stakeholders before making recommendations to the Ministry.

Senyo Hosi clarified that StockTrack is not about revenue assurance but rather about central petroleum stock monitoring and risk management. It provides real-time visibility to stakeholders, including regulators, financiers, international oil traders, and local service providers, facilitating preemptive decision-making and risk management.

The system promises increased access to credit for Bulk Oil Import Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs), clearer accountability, and enhanced trade facilitation. It aims to empower stakeholders with greater control and efficiency in managing credit risk.

Chief Technology Officer Viraj Bhat highlighted that StockTrack adheres to ISO 27001 standards, ensuring robust security measures such as encryption, two-factor authentication, blockchain integration, and redundancy systems. Regular vulnerability assessments will further ensure operational effectiveness and efficiency.

HFields’ StockTrack system represents a collaborative effort to revolutionize the petroleum downstream sector, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and risk management without any financial burden on the government.