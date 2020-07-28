Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare Presidential Advisor on Health has said that the government will cater for the cost of COVID-19 tests for national teams that are returning to training.

President Akufo-Addo in his update on COVID-19 restrictions announced that three national teams, Black Maidens, Princesses can go into camping and prepare for their assignments later this year.

“The Minister of Sports had earlier on presented a proposal on the national teams who had international assignments so we had to advise the president to allow the teams train beginning August 1, 2020,” Dr. Nsiah Asare mentioned.

He further explained that the return matches of these national teams will be playing behind closed doors and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would choose the venues for these games.

He also mentioned that the teams would be camped with tight security where no one would be allowed to come out as done in the second cycle institutions till they complete the return encounters.

“We will be doing the mandatory testing for these national teams as FIFA has recommended and the European clubs are following,” he concluded.

